Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A16

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A16 will have a 6.5-inch screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.
  • A chip called the Helio G35 will power the phone.

The other option is the Oppo A16 4GB, which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Advertisement

The screen on the Oppo A16 will be 6.5 inches and have a resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels.

The phone will have a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. A chip called the Helio G35 will power the phone.

There are three: the main sensor is 13 MP; the depth sensor is 2 MP, and the macro sensor is also 2 MP.

An LED flashes in the square cutout. The fingerprint reader is on the phone’s rear. Front 5MP camera

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan

Oppo A16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo A16 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursSpace Silver, Crystal Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y01 price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y01 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Note 12 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Note 12 2023 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan and Specs
Samsung Galaxy A33 price in Pakistan and Specs
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo y31 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y31 price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story