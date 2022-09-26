Oppo A17 price in Pakistan with 4G chipset & 720 x 1600 pixels

OPPO A17 is one of the company’s cheap phones.

FCC spotted a new low-cost smartphone. Oppo A17 will compete with Samsung’s midrange phones.

It has no rapid charging mode, hence it uses 10W charging. The phone supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

Oppo debuted the A17 in Asia. New affordable smartphone with 4G chipset and inexpensive price in Pakistan. OPPO A17 is one of the company’s cheap phones. It’s coming shortly. Unknown release date. Before its launch, the phone visited FCC.gov. FCC listing discloses Oppo A17 specifications. Let’s look at the device’s specs and features. FCC spotted a new low-cost smartphone. Oppo A17 will come soon in numerous markets. FCC listing reveals 5000mAh battery. This phone has no rapid charging mode, hence it uses 10W charging. The advertising says the phone was tested with OP52YAUH and OP52JAUH adapters. Oppo has confirmed that the A17 will run Android 12 out of the box. It may have ColorOS 12.1 over Android. The 6.5-inch IPS display will have 720 x 1600 pixels. A17 sports a 13MP+2MP+2MP triple camera configuration and a 16MP front camera. The chip is a Helio G35. The A17 will compete with Samsung’s midrange phones. FCC listing shows device supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Oppo’s A17 lacks details. Other than that, little is known about this device. More details regarding its specs and features are anticipated online soon. Until then, the A16’s specs can be used to better understand the A17.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999./-

Oppo A17 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.54 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W