Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Oppo A17 price in Pakistan with 4G chipset & 720 x 1600 pixels
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan with 4G chipset & 720 x 1600 pixels

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan with 4G chipset & 720 x 1600 pixels

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A17 price in Pakistan with 4G chipset & 720 x 1600 pixels

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan with 4G chipset and inexpensive720 x 1600 pixels

Advertisement
  • OPPO A17 is one of the company’s cheap phones.
  • FCC spotted a new low-cost smartphone. Oppo A17 will compete with Samsung’s midrange phones.
  • It has no rapid charging mode, hence it uses 10W charging. The phone supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.
Advertisement

Oppo debuted the A17 in Asia. New affordable smartphone with 4G chipset and inexpensive price in Pakistan. OPPO A17 is one of the company’s cheap phones. It’s coming shortly. Unknown release date. Before its launch, the phone visited FCC.gov. FCC listing discloses Oppo A17 specifications. Let’s look at the device’s specs and features. FCC spotted a new low-cost smartphone. Oppo A17 will come soon in numerous markets. FCC listing reveals 5000mAh battery. This phone has no rapid charging mode, hence it uses 10W charging. The advertising says the phone was tested with OP52YAUH and OP52JAUH adapters. Oppo has confirmed that the A17 will run Android 12 out of the box. It may have ColorOS 12.1 over Android. The 6.5-inch IPS display will have 720 x 1600 pixels. A17 sports a 13MP+2MP+2MP triple camera configuration and a 16MP front camera. The chip is a Helio G35. The A17 will compete with Samsung’s midrange phones. FCC listing shows device supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Oppo’s A17 lacks details. Other than that, little is known about this device. More details regarding its specs and features are anticipated online soon. Until then, the A16’s specs can be used to better understand the A17.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999./-

Oppo A17 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.54 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate price in Pakistan uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 Plus

In recent months, Asus has led in chipsets. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 details
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 details
Vivo y33s price in Pakistan & features
Vivo y33s price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Twitter soon will allow users to swipe through tweets, trends, more
Twitter soon will allow users to swipe through tweets, trends, more
iPhone 15 A17 chip likely to focus on battery life over Power
iPhone 15 A17 chip likely to focus on battery life over Power
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story