Oppo A17 price in Pakistan with 4G chipset & 720 x 1600 pixels

Oppo debuted the A17 in Asia. New affordable smartphone with 4G chipset and inexpensive price in Pakistan. OPPO A17 is one of the company’s cheap phones. It’s coming shortly. Unknown release date. Before its launch, the phone visited FCC.gov. FCC listing discloses Oppo A17 specifications. Let’s look at the device’s specs and features. FCC spotted a new low-cost smartphone. Oppo A17 will come soon in numerous markets. FCC listing reveals 5000mAh battery. This phone has no rapid charging mode, hence it uses 10W charging. The advertising says the phone was tested with OP52YAUH and OP52JAUH adapters. Oppo has confirmed that the A17 will run Android 12 out of the box. It may have ColorOS 12.1 over Android. The 6.5-inch IPS display will have 720 x 1600 pixels. A17 sports a 13MP+2MP+2MP triple camera configuration and a 16MP front camera. The chip is a Helio G35. The A17 will compete with Samsung’s midrange phones. FCC listing shows device supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Oppo’s A17 lacks details. Other than that, little is known about this device. More details regarding its specs and features are anticipated online soon. Until then, the A16’s specs can be used to better understand the A17.
The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999./-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.54 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
