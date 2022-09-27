OPPO A17 to launch with Helio G35 CPU, Leather Back and 50MP Camera

OPPO A17 and is a member of the brand’s A-series.

OPPO A17 is now only available for purchase in Malaysia.

It offers IPX4 water protection.

Advertisement

Unexpectedly, OPPO has unveiled yet another smartphone for the lower price range. It is known as the OPPO A17 and is a member of the brand’s A-series. Nobody should be surprised that every detail of this phone appears to match prior leaks of renders and rumors about its specifications.

The successor to the OPPO A16 from last year sports a thin frame and a faux leather finish, as was expected. The A17 appears like a completely expensive phone, aside from the front. It has two delicate pastel tones, Lake Blue and Midnight Black, with a combination of rounded corners and flat metallic edging.

The hardware specifications on the A17 appear relatively meagre in comparison to the design. A 6.56-inch IPS screen is elegantly incorporated into a water-drop notch up front. The mesh features HD+ resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, and a typical refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen’s black borders are still thick despite the premium quality.

The Helio G35 SoC, an octa-core CPU with a 12nm node and a maximum clock speed of 2.3GHz, powers OPPO’s latest 4G model. Everything is powered by a 5000mAh battery that is located under the hood. The A17 includes Super Power Saving Mode and Super Night-time Standby features for longer battery life and has a 10-Watt charging capacity.

A17 comes pre-installed with ColorOS 12.1 UI, which is based on Android 12. On the rear, there are two separate camera mounts, one with a 50MP primary sensor and the other with a flash and a 2MP secondary lens. OPPO A17 is now only available for purchase in Malaysia, where it costs roughly 130 dollars, or 31,000 Pakistani rupees. It offers IPX4 water protection, 64GB of memory, and 4GB of RAM for this affordable price.

Also Read