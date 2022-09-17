Oppo A17K price In Pakistan & features

Advertisement
Edition: English
  • The device’s display screen measures 6.52 inches in size.
  • It has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • This gadget also includes a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Oppo’s A17K smart phone is set to hit the market soon. Oppo, a smartphone manufacturer, is developing a new A-series gadget. The newcomer will be a low-cost handset known as the Oppo A17K. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by one of the best chipsets, the MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35. The Oppo A17K, the company’s upcoming new smartphone, sports a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core chipset that will perform admirably. This gadget also includes a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The forthcoming smartphone Oppo A17K will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display screen measures 6.52 inches in size and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Oppo A17K price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
