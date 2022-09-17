Oppo A17K price In Pakistan & features

The device’s display screen measures 6.52 inches in size.

It has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

This gadget also includes a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Oppo’s A17K smart phone is set to hit the market soon. Oppo, a smartphone manufacturer, is developing a new A-series gadget. The newcomer will be a low-cost handset known as the Oppo A17K. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by one of the best chipsets, the MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35. The Oppo A17K, the company’s upcoming new smartphone, sports a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core chipset that will perform admirably. This gadget also includes a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The forthcoming smartphone Oppo A17K will feature an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen. The device’s display screen measures 6.52 inches in size and has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Oppo A17K price In Pakistan

The Oppo A17K price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A17K specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Battery charging 10W

