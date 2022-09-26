OPPO A33 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

- Oppo A33 2020 will be an affordable phone.
- It has a metal frame, glass front and back, and runs Android 10.0.
- The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.
OPPO release A33 and price in Pakistan is affordable to every one who have average income. It has a metal frame, glass front and back, and runs Android 10.0. Oppo A33 uses Snapdragon 460. It’s a mid-range processor, therefore Oppo’s A33 2020 will be an affordable phone. 3 megabytes of RAM is enough to run all smartphone functions smoothly. Oppo A33 2020 will have 32GB of storage. This is enough storage for such a smartphone. Oppo’s A33 2020 will have a dedicated slot for expanding the phone’s storage. The smartphone’s rear has a 13+2+2 megapixel Triple lens. Oppo 2020 includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both the front and back cameras of the Oppo A33’s 2020 have several new features. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone. The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Oppo A33 2020 is an affordable phone. The phone’s specs appear good. A33 2020 will be a Samsung rival.
OPPO A33 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A33 2020 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
OPPO A33 specs
NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
|5G Bands
|N/A
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
BODY
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Build
|N/A
|Sim
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, ColorOS 7.2
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/4GB RAM
CAMERA
|Primary
|13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Secondary
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
|Others
SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Others
- Fast charging 18W
Also Read
Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan with Excellent cams
The Realme GT5G has a fast Snapdragon 888 processor and 128GB/256GB storage,...