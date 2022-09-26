Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OPPO A33 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 3
OPPO A33 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

OPPO A33 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Articles
Advertisement
OPPO A33 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

OPPO A33

Advertisement
  • Oppo A33 2020 will be an affordable phone.
  • It has a metal frame, glass front and back, and runs Android 10.0.
  • The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.
Advertisement

OPPO release A33 and price in Pakistan is affordable to every one who have average income. It has a metal frame, glass front and back, and runs Android 10.0. Oppo A33 uses Snapdragon 460. It’s a mid-range processor, therefore Oppo’s A33 2020 will be an affordable phone. 3 megabytes of RAM is enough to run all smartphone functions smoothly. Oppo A33 2020 will have 32GB of storage. This is enough storage for such a smartphone. Oppo’s A33 2020 will have a dedicated slot for expanding the phone’s storage. The smartphone’s rear has a 13+2+2 megapixel Triple lens. Oppo 2020 includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both the front and back cameras of the Oppo A33’s 2020 have several new features. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone. The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Oppo A33 2020 is an affordable phone. The phone’s specs appear good. A33 2020 will be a Samsung rival.

OPPO A33 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 2020 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 25,999/-

OPPO A33 specs

Advertisement
NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Bands1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 38, 40, 41
5G BandsN/A
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
BODY
Dimensions163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm (6.45 x 2.96 x 0.33 in)
Weight186 g (6.56 oz)
BuildN/A
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeIPS LCD, 90Hz
Size6.5 inches, 102.8 cm2 (~83.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 10, ColorOS 7.2
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
GPUAdreno 610
MEMORY
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal32GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/4GB RAM
Advertisement
CAMERA
Primary13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]
Secondary8 MP, f/2.0, (wide)
Others
Advertisement
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCNo
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Advertisement
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Advertisement
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 18W
    • Advertisement

Also Read

Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan with Excellent cams
Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan with Excellent cams

The Realme GT5G has a fast Snapdragon 888 processor and 128GB/256GB storage,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & Specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story