OPPO A33 price in Pakistan with Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Oppo A33 2020 will be an affordable phone.

It has a metal frame, glass front and back, and runs Android 10.0.

The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Advertisement

OPPO release A33 and price in Pakistan is affordable to every one who have average income. It has a metal frame, glass front and back, and runs Android 10.0. Oppo A33 uses Snapdragon 460. It’s a mid-range processor, therefore Oppo’s A33 2020 will be an affordable phone. 3 megabytes of RAM is enough to run all smartphone functions smoothly. Oppo A33 2020 will have 32GB of storage. This is enough storage for such a smartphone. Oppo’s A33 2020 will have a dedicated slot for expanding the phone’s storage. The smartphone’s rear has a 13+2+2 megapixel Triple lens. Oppo 2020 includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Both the front and back cameras of the Oppo A33’s 2020 have several new features. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone. The 6.5-inch screen has a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Oppo A33 2020 is an affordable phone. The phone’s specs appear good. A33 2020 will be a Samsung rival.

OPPO A33 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 2020 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

OPPO A33 specs