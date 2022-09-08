Oppo A37 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A37 has a 5.0-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels.

The smartphone runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) and is powered by a Snapdragon 410 processor set.

The phone has 16 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM memory. The battery capacity of the gadget is 2600 mAh.

Oppo A37 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A37 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999.

Oppo A37 Specifications:

Dimensions 143.1 x 71 x 7.7mm Weight 136g Battery 2630 mAh, Non-removable OS Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop) Memory 16GB built-in, 2GB RAM, MicroSD card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Processor 1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410

GPU: Adreno 306 Connectivity Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, EDR, USB (micro USB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, GPRS , EDGE , 3G HSPA, LTE Display Size 5.0 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels

Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass Display Colour IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Gorilla Glass 4 Operating

Frequency / Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Browser HTML5 Colors Various Entertainment FM radio (Not yet confirmed), 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable) Camera 8 MP, f/2.0, Auto Focus , LED Flash, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 5 MP f/2.4, 1/4″ sensor size Other Features GPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM / Nano SIM, Dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone Ring Tones Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

