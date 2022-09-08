Oppo A37 price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & specs
The Oppo A76 is equipped with a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and...
Oppo A37 has a 5.0-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels.
The smartphone runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) and is powered by a Snapdragon 410 processor set.
The phone has 16 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM memory. The battery capacity of the gadget is 2600 mAh.
The Oppo A37 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999.
|Dimensions
|143.1 x 71 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|136g
|Battery
|2630 mAh, Non-removable
|OS
|Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
|Memory
|16GB built-in, 2GB RAM, MicroSD card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Processor
|1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410
GPU: Adreno 306
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, EDR, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, LTE
|Display Size
|5.0 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Display Colour
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Gorilla Glass 4
|Operating
Frequency / Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Browser
|HTML5
|Colors
|Various
|Entertainment
|FM radio (Not yet confirmed), 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
|Camera
|8 MP, f/2.0, Auto Focus, LED Flash, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 5 MP f/2.4, 1/4″ sensor size
|Other Features
|GPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM / Nano SIM, Dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone
|Ring Tones
|Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
