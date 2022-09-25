OPPO A37 price in Pakistan with 2630 mAh battery power

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A37 is impressive. A new phone that could win people’s hearts has arrived. Oppo’s A37 has a 5 inch Gorilla Glass 4 display and 1.2 GHz Snapdragon MSM8916 Quad core chipset. 2 GB RAM makes Oppo A37 a formidable phone for gamers, but it can be upgraded to 128 GB. This phone is 136 grammes and 143.1x71x7.68mm. A37 is gold or rose gold. This phone’s removable slot can hold two nano SIMs and a Micro SD card. Oppo A37’s 8MP camera has f2.2 lens and strong led light. This phone’s 5 megapixel, f/2.4 lens takes great selfies. 2630 mAh battery power A37. This phone has numerous features and is durable. Oppo smart A37 has a fine finish, is slim, and is appealing. A37’s Bluetooth offers quick sharing. Modern phone features include GPS, NFC, and FM Radio. Oppo has developed the greatest cell phone, A37, which is user-friendly and costs 199$ USD. This phone has Android 5.1 and colour OS 3.0. Oppo’s A37 is a premium phone.
The Oppo A37 pricein pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|Price in Pakistan
|Rs. Discontinued/- ($-0)
|Dimensions
|143.1 x 71 x 7.7mm
|Weight
|136g
|Battery
|2630 mAh, Non-removable
|OS
|Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
|Memory
|16GB built-in, 2GB RAM, MicroSD card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Processor
|1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410
GPU: Adreno 306
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP, EDR, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, LTE
|Display Size
|5.0 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Display Colour
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Gorilla Glass 4
|Operating
Frequency / Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Browser
|HTML5
|Colors
|Various
|Entertainment
|FM radio (Not yet confirmed), 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
|Camera
|8 MP, f/2.0, Auto Focus, LED Flash, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 5 MP f/2.4, 1/4″ sensor size
|Other Features
|GPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM / Nano SIM, Dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone
|Ring Tones
|Downlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
