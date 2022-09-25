Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OPPO A37 price in Pakistan with 2630 mAh battery power
OPPO A37 price in Pakistan with 2630 mAh battery power

OPPO A37 price in Pakistan with 2630 mAh battery power

Articles
Advertisement
OPPO A37 price in Pakistan with 2630 mAh battery power
Advertisement

Oppo A37 is impressive. A new phone that could win people’s hearts has arrived. Oppo’s A37 has a 5 inch Gorilla Glass 4 display and 1.2 GHz Snapdragon MSM8916 Quad core chipset. 2 GB RAM makes Oppo A37 a formidable phone for gamers, but it can be upgraded to 128 GB. This phone is 136 grammes and 143.1x71x7.68mm. A37 is gold or rose gold. This phone’s removable slot can hold two nano SIMs and a Micro SD card. Oppo A37’s 8MP camera has f2.2 lens and strong led light. This phone’s 5 megapixel, f/2.4 lens takes great selfies. 2630 mAh battery power A37. This phone has numerous features and is durable. Oppo smart A37 has a fine finish, is slim, and is appealing. A37’s Bluetooth offers quick sharing. Modern phone features include GPS, NFC, and FM Radio. Oppo has developed the greatest cell phone, A37, which is user-friendly and costs 199$ USD. This phone has Android 5.1 and colour OS 3.0. Oppo’s A37 is a premium phone.

Oppo A37 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A37  pricein pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Oppo A37 specs

Price in PakistanRs. Discontinued/- ($-0)
Dimensions143.1 x 71 x 7.7mm
Weight136g
Battery2630 mAh, Non-removable
OSAndroid 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
Memory16GB built-in, 2GB RAM, MicroSD card (Support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
Processor1.2 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410
GPU: Adreno 306
ConnectivityBluetooth v4.0, A2DP, EDR, USB (microUSB v2.0, USB Host), WLAN (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, GPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, LTE
Display Size5.0 Inches, 720 x 1280 pixels
Sensors: Accelerometer, proximity, compass
Display ColourIPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch, Gorilla Glass 4
Operating
Frequency / Band		SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
BrowserHTML5
ColorsVarious
EntertainmentFM radio (Not yet confirmed), 3.5mm audio jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Google Talk, Games (built-in + downloadable)
Camera8 MP, f/2.0, Auto Focus, LED Flash, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, Video ([email protected]), 2ndry 5 MP f/2.4, 1/4″ sensor size
Other FeaturesGPS + A-GPS support, Dual SIM + Micro-SIM / Nano SIM, Dual stand-by), Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Youtube, Calendar, Speakerphone
Ring TonesDownlaodable, Polyphonic, MP3, WAV
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Also Read

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo F19 is powered by an octa-core processor from Qualcomm called...

Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi note 10 pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi note 10 pro price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo v23 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan and features
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone 8 Plus price in Pakistan & specs
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story