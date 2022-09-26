Advertisement
Oppo A5 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Oppo A5

  • The Oppo A5 2020 has a 6.5-inch full HD+ screen, 4 GB of RAM, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
  • The phone will have 128GB of storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 256GB.

The Oppo A5 smartphone will be available on the market. Oppo’s A5 2020 has a powerful chipset, high-quality RAM, and a large battery.

It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ screen. The Oppo A5 2020 has a mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset for seamless functioning. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Oppo’s A5 2020 will include 4 GB of RAM, which will help with execution.

The next phone will have 128GB of storage. The Oppo 2020’s built-in storage can be expanded with a microSD card up to 256GB.

The 8-megapixel front camera is in a water-drop notch.

Oppo A5 price in Pakistan

Oppo A5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-

Oppo A5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIColorOS 6
Dimensions163.6 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursDazling white, Mirror Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBType-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear Mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

