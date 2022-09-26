Oppo A5 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Oppo A5 2020 has a 6.5-inch full HD+ screen, 4 GB of RAM, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone will have 128GB of storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 256GB.

The Oppo A5 smartphone will be available on the market. Oppo’s A5 2020 has a powerful chipset, high-quality RAM, and a large battery.

The 8-megapixel front camera is in a water-drop notch.

Oppo A5 price in Pakistan

Oppo A5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-

Oppo A5 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI ColorOS 6 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.6 x 9. 1 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Dazling white, Mirror Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear Mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

