Oppo A5 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Oppo A5 smartphone will be available on the market. Oppo’s A5 2020 has a powerful chipset, high-quality RAM, and a large battery.
It has a 6.5-inch full HD+ screen. The Oppo A5 2020 has a mid-range Snapdragon 665 chipset for seamless functioning. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Oppo’s A5 2020 will include 4 GB of RAM, which will help with execution.
The next phone will have 128GB of storage. The Oppo 2020’s built-in storage can be expanded with a microSD card up to 256GB.
The 8-megapixel front camera is in a water-drop notch.
Oppo A5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|ColorOS 6
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Dazling white, Mirror Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear Mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
