Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Oppo A54 smartphone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
  • The device’s 6.51-inch LCD screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • It is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 processor with 2.0 GHz Octa-Core.
The Oppo A54 smartphone will be available soon. The Oppo A54 chipset, which will power the company’s forthcoming smartphone and includes a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, will give exceptional performance, making it a top pick for customers.

The Mediatek Helio P35 chipset powers the smartphone. The Oppo A54 smartphone will have an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The device’s 6.51-inch LCD screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and supports Full HD video.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

Oppo A54 Specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & full specs

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Oppo...

Next Story