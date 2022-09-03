Advertisement
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & features.

One of the newest smartphones in Pakistan is the Oppo A7.

The smartphone’s 6.2-inch screen is powered by the Snapdragon 450 chip-set and runs the Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system.

It has 32GB of internal storage and 3/4GB of RAM. Soon, the phone will be offered in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold.

Oppo A7 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.

Oppo A7 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid V8.1 Oreo
UIColor OS 5.2
Dimensions155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm
Weight168 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlazing Blue, Dazzling Gold, Rose Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 2 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.4, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front16 MP, f/2.0, HDR
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non-removable), 4230 mAh
Price

Price in Rs: 31,999    Price in USD: $238

 

