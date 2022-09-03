Oppo A7 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo will shortly debut A76. Oppo is developing a new A-series smartphone....
One of the newest smartphones in Pakistan is the Oppo A7.
The smartphone’s 6.2-inch screen is powered by the Snapdragon 450 chip-set and runs the Android 8.1 (Oreo) operating system.
It has 32GB of internal storage and 3/4GB of RAM. Soon, the phone will be offered in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold.
The Oppo A7 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.1 Oreo
|UI
|Color OS 5.2
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm
|Weight
|168 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glazing Blue, Dazzling Gold, Rose Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450 (14 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 2 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.4, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, HDR
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) , Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 4230 mAh
Price
|Price in Rs: 31,999 Price in USD: $238
