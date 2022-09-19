Advertisement
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
  • The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
  • It will be powered by an Octa-Core processor operating at 2.4 GHz.
  • The smartphone’s battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh.
Oppo A76 smart technology will soon be available on the market. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is developing a new A-series smartphone.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will power the next smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that is found in high-end smartphones.

This processor will enable the Oppo A76 to deliver outstanding results to the user.

This smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core processor operating at 2.4 GHz. A powerful Adreno 610 GPU is included as well.

The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone’s battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

OPPO A76 Specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

