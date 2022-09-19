Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

It will be powered by an Octa-Core processor operating at 2.4 GHz.

The smartphone’s battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh.

Advertisement

Oppo A76 smart technology will soon be available on the market. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is developing a new A-series smartphone.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset will power the next smartphone. This is a powerful chipset that is found in high-end smartphones.

This processor will enable the Oppo A76 to deliver outstanding results to the user.

This smartphone is powered by an Octa-Core processor operating at 2.4 GHz. A powerful Adreno 610 GPU is included as well.

The Oppo A76 will have a 6.56-inch screen with a full HD resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The smartphone’s battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh.

Advertisement

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 39,999/-

OPPO A76 Specs Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Glowing Black, Glowing Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & full specs Xiaomi is going to show off a new Redmi that will be...