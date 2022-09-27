Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Call Links on WhatsApp are easiest way to join a call
Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The company’s next smartphone will be affordable and part of its A-series.
Oppo A77s is its name. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
The new phone boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
This new Oppo A77s has a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels and a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
Oppo A77s price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 /-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Sunset Orange, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 48 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
