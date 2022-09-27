Oppo A77s price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A77s is the company’s next affordable smartphone.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

Display resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Smart tech company Oppo will soon put A77s on the market. The company’s next smartphone will be affordable and part of its A-series.

Oppo A77s is its name. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

The new phone boasts a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This new Oppo A77s has a full-HD display with 720 x 1612 pixels and a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan

Oppo A77s price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 /-

Oppo A77s specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Sunset Orange, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 48 MP + 2 MP , LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

