OPPO A77s specs leaked; might launch soon.

The OPPO A77s will have a 6.56-inch LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

The phone will be available in two variations: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM & 128GB storage.

The price has not been disclosed.

According to a recent leak, the OPPO A77s would make its debut in India at the end of September or at the beginning of October.

The tipster has returned with a fresh leak that provides the whole technical details for the device. Here is all we currently know about the OPPO A77s.

OPPO A77s Specs & Features

The 6.56-inch LCD screen on the OPPO A77s will have an HD+ resolution.

An 8-megapixel selfie camera with AI retouching will be located in the screen’s teardrop notch.

There will be a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the OPPO A77s’ back panel.

The phone will have the Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1 preinstalled. The mobile Snapdragon 680 platform will power the A77s.

The phone will be available in two variations: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, Sharma previously said.

The A77s seem to be capable of supporting up to 5 GB of virtual RAM.

A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities will be inside the A77s.

The leak does not specifically say it, but it seems likely that the device will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Ultra-linear twin stereo speakers will be available on the phone. The device’s size, as revealed by the leak, is 7.99mm.

The OPPO A77s price has not been disclosed.

According to the leaked specification, it would be priced higher than the OPPO A77, which was released in India for INR 15,490 (about $190).

The A77s will probably cost about INR 17,000 ($209).

