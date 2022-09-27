Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A95 is the company’s first 4G smartphone.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor at the heart of the phone.

The screen on the phone is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

The Oppo A95 is currently available on the market. The company always makes new cell phones, and in the near future, it plans to make another 4G smartphone.

The Oppo A95 shows up for the first time. The Octa-Core processor in the next new smartphone runs at 2.2 GHz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset will be at the heart of the new Oppo A95.

It is one of the most powerful and well-performing chipsets for flagship smartphones.

The screen on the phone is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Glowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

