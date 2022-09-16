Advertisement
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specs

  • Oppo A96 will be a mid-range smartphone that will be sold in China.
  • Powered by an Octa-Core processor with 2.4 GHz and IPS capacitive touchscreen display.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC is strong and can handle all the features of high-end smartphones.
Oppo will release the A96 on the market. Oppo is bringing out a new smartphone in its A-series line.

The next smartphone from the company will be a mid-range one that will soon be sold in China. The name of the new phone will be the Oppo A96.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC will run the next smartphone.

This chipset is strong and can handle all the features of high-end smartphones in a stylish way.

The A96 from Oppo is powered by an Octa-Core processor with 2.4 GHz.

The smartphone has a modern IPS capacitive touchscreen display.

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan

Oppo A96 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A96 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStary Black, sunset Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.59 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8 + 2 MP, f/1.2, LED Flash
FeaturesNight, Expert, Panorama, Portrait, Time-lapse, Sticker, Slow-motion, Text scanner, Extra HD, Google lens, Video ([email protected] fps (default) and [email protected] fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 26 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery

Also Read

Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Oppo X6 Pro has a 3.0 GHz Octa Core processor. The phone...

