OPPO Enco Buds 2 are one of best earbuds with titanium drivers

OPPO’s Enco Buds 2 earbuds have a new design, upgraded audio drivers, and improved battery life.

The earphones’ tips have touch sensors, and no button to manually connect to Bluetooth devices.

The stem of the OPPO Enco Buds 2 extends out of the ear.

Last month, OPPO released the Enco Buds 2 TWS as a replacement for the original Enco Buds (review).

OPPO sent me the Enco Buds to review earlier this month. The Enco Buds include a new design, upgraded audio drivers, and improved battery life.

The earbuds initially cost Rs. 1,799 ($22). As of this writing, it’s 1-year warranted. After two weeks, I’m reviewing the Enco Buds 2.

The Enco Buds 2 retail box contains earbuds, small and large ear tips, and a manual. Earbuds with medium-sized tips

Design and Comfort

The original Enco Buds were pebble-shaped and stemless. only white. Enco Buds 2 has a fresh design with a 5 x 12cm spherical hard plastic housing.

It weighs 38 grammes and is exclusively available in black in India. It’s white in various markets. The Enco Buds 2 offer a dual-tone, fingerprint-resistant matte finish. Black outside, blue inside.

matte casing with a glossy band. The band has a USB-C port and an LED indicator. Enco Buds 2 have no physical button to manually connect to a Bluetooth device.

The earphones’ stems are matte. The 3.5cm stem weighs 4 g. The shiny earbuds have “R” and “F” mark. The earphones’ tips have touch sensors, as demonstrated below.

I’ve never tried stemless earphones, but I like stemmed ones because they offer a stronger grip.

The original Enco Buds were IP5X dust and water-resistant, but the new generation is IPX4, protecting against mild rain and sweat. The charging case isn’t IP-rated.

The stem of the OPPO Enco Buds 2 extends out of the ear. While running on the treadmill, you may have to adjust them, but they won’t fall off.

Enco Buds 2 are portable. Keys and the Enco Buds 2 shouldn’t be placed in the same pocket. This can damage the case’s matte finish. Buy a silicon case for the Buds 2.

The battery and charging

OPPO’s Enco Buds 2 charging case has 28-hour battery life. The manufacturer claims the earphones can last 7 hours per charge.

The case contains a 460mAh battery, while the earbuds contain a 40mAh battery. I charged the Enco Buds 2 twice before writing this review.

The charging case gained 20% battery in 14 minutes. According to the manufacturer, 10 minutes of charging provides 1 hour of music playback. Full charging takes 200 minutes (earbuds + case).

Verdict

The Enco Buds 2’s remarkable audio performance helps create faith in OPPO’s other audio devices. It’s recommended for those looking for TWS earphones between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000.

The Enco Buds 2 has 4.3 stars on Flipkart, which is good. Users adore the bass and battery life.

