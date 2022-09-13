Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

The battery of this Oppo F19 Pro is 4310 mAh.

The main sensor of the handset will be 48 megapixels.

It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The F19 Pro, a new smartphone from Oppo, will be released. According to the most recent speculations, the company is developing a new smartphone that could include 10x hybrid optical zoom technology. There have been patent leaks on Oppo’s future smartphones, which may include a brand-new 10X lossless zoom technology. The Oppo F19 Pro will be the name of this upcoming device. This gadget contains a MediaTek Helio P95 SoC Chipset for increased power, and a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core engine inside the phone makes it extremely quick. Under the hood of this Oppo F19 Pro is a GPU by the name of PowerVR GM9446. The upcoming tablet features a large screen size of 6.43 inches.A

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo F19 Pro specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W

