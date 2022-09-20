Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Oppo F19 Pro

  • The Oppo F19 Pro boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.
  • The screen of this phone is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

The smartphone Oppo F19 Pro will be available on the market. The company is reportedly developing a smartphone with a 10x hybrid optical zoom.

Leaks of upcoming Oppo phones’ patents suggest that the new series may have a 10X lossless zoom technology. The name of this new device is the Oppo F19 Pro.

This phone boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC chipset for extra power and speed.

This Oppo F19 Pro is also equipped with a PowerVR GM9446 GPU.

The screen of the Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Oppo F19 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursFluid Black, Fantastic Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W

