Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo F19 Pro boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC.

The screen of this phone is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

The smartphone Oppo F19 Pro will be available on the market. The company is reportedly developing a smartphone with a 10x hybrid optical zoom.

Advertisement

Leaks of upcoming Oppo phones’ patents suggest that the new series may have a 10X lossless zoom technology. The name of this new device is the Oppo F19 Pro.

This phone boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC chipset for extra power and speed.

This Oppo F19 Pro is also equipped with a PowerVR GM9446 GPU.

The screen of the Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43 inches and has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels.

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Advertisement

Oppo F19 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz, 430 nits (typ), 800 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, phase detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, Panorama, Portrait, Night, Time-lapse, selfie beautification, Video (1080P/[email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W

Also Read Google Pixel Watch colours and prices leaked Google Pixel Watch will go on sale on October 6. It will...