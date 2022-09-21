Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & features

  • Oppo’s F21 Pro 5G boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • Oppo F21 Pro will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
  • 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info.
Oppo launches the F21 Pro 5G. Oppo will release a high-end phone in its F-series. Oppo F21 Pro 5G is new. Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G will power the phone (6 nm). Oppo’s F21 Pro 5G boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to power this latest flagship chipset. The handset includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen that users would like. Oppo F21 Pro will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The F21 Pro 5G from Oppo must be quick because to its SoC and 8GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. Oppo Pro 5G has 3 cameras. The main lens will have 64 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels for outstanding photography. Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Under-display fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery. F21 Pro 5G has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery and 33W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will include Pro 5G.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 84,999/-

Oppo F21 Pro 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionSchott Xensation glass
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraRGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
Also Read

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo launches F21 Pro Plus. Samsung is developing a new F-series smartphone....

