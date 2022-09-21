Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price In Pakistan & features

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo launches F21 Pro Plus. Samsung is developing a new F-series smartphone....
Oppo launches the F21 Pro 5G. Oppo will release a high-end phone in its F-series. Oppo F21 Pro 5G is new. Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G will power the phone (6 nm). Oppo’s F21 Pro 5G boasts a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor to power this latest flagship chipset. The handset includes a 6.43-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen that users would like. Oppo F21 Pro will sport a 1080 x 2400 resolution. This smartphone’s GPU is Adreno 619. The F21 Pro 5G from Oppo must be quick because to its SoC and 8GB of RAM. 128 gigabytes of internal storage can store a lot of info. Oppo Pro 5G has 3 cameras. The main lens will have 64 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels for outstanding photography. Oppo F21 Pro 5G has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Under-display fingerprint sensor secures your phone’s info. Massive phone battery. F21 Pro 5G has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery and 33W fast charging. Samsung and other smartphone makers will include Pro 5G.
The Oppo F21 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 84,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Rainbow Spectrum, Cosmic Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Schott Xensation glass
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|RGB ring lights around the cameras (notifications, charging progress), IPX4, dust and water resistant, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 31% in 15 min, 100% in 63 min (advertised), Reverse charging, USB Power Delivery
