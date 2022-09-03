Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features

A new F21 Pro from Oppo is being released, and it includes the name Plus at the end.

For its F-series, the company is developing a new smartphone. The newcomer will be called Oppo F21 Pro Plus and will be a high-midrange smartphone.

The smartphone contains a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset, which is the most powerful chipset available.

Additionally, the Oppo F21 Pro Plus has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core engine inside it, making the gadget extremely quick.

A GPU called the Adreno 619 is also housed inside this smartphone. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.43 inches and offers the user full HD + resolution.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro Plus expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 48 MP + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 63,999) Price in USD: $NA

