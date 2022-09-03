Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & features
A new F21 Pro from Oppo is being released, and it includes the name Plus at the end.

For its F-series, the company is developing a new smartphone. The newcomer will be called Oppo F21 Pro Plus and will be a high-midrange smartphone.

The smartphone contains a Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) chipset, which is the most powerful chipset available.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 05 Sep 2022

Additionally, the Oppo F21 Pro Plus has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core engine inside it, making the gadget extremely quick.

A GPU called the Adreno 619 is also housed inside this smartphone. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.43 inches and offers the user full HD + resolution.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro Plus expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999.

Oppo F21 Pro Plus Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual 48 MP + 2 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 63,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

