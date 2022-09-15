Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end smartphone with a powerful processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Internal storage on the phone is 128GB, and the phone will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Oppo F21 Pro was just released. The phone’s incredible specifications will delight users.

A Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor will power the phone (6 nm).

The Oppo F21 Pro’s chipset is powerful and is featured in many high-end smartphones. The upcoming smartphone will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will boost the performance of Oppo’s F21 Pro.

When you consider the CPU and RAM, it’s a high-end smartphone. Internal storage on the phone is 128GB.

The smartphone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo F21s pro specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight 181 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 SoC GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

