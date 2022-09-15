Advertisement
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F21 Pro

  • The Oppo F21 Pro is a high-end smartphone with a powerful processor and 8 gigabytes of RAM.
  • The phone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
  • Internal storage on the phone is 128GB, and the phone will run Android 7.0 Nougat.
The Oppo F21 Pro was just released. The phone’s incredible specifications will delight users.

A Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor will power the phone (6 nm).

The Oppo F21 Pro’s chipset is powerful and is featured in many high-end smartphones. The upcoming smartphone will include 8 gigabytes of RAM, which will boost the performance of Oppo’s F21 Pro.

When you consider the CPU and RAM, it’s a high-end smartphone. Internal storage on the phone is 128GB.

The smartphone will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo F21s pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
DimensionsN/A
Weight181 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 695 SoC
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
