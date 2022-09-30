Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features. Advertisement

The Oppo f21 Pro is equipped with strong specs to give people what they need. The phone is run by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor (6 nm). The Oppo F21 Pro’s strong chipset is the same one used in the majority of high-end smartphones. The smartphone has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than enough to significantly speed up the Oppo F21 Pro’s processing speed.

So, based on the chipset and RAM size, we may conclude that it is a premium smartphone. The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space. Although the Oppo F21 Pro has ample internal storage, the smartphone has a dedicated slot that enables the user to extend the phone’s storage capacity.

Oppo’s F21 Pro has a quad camera system on the back. The camera system has a 64 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel microscope lens for the Oppo Pro, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The Oppo F21 Pro’s rear camera setup is jam-packed with features that elevate the photography experience. The phone’s selfie camera has a single 32 megapixel sensor and is a separate unit.

The device’s display panel measures 6.43 inches, is made of AMOLED technology, and has a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Oppo F21 Pro boasts an in-display fingerprint reader, making it a secure device to use. The smartphone’s 4500 mAh battery gives Samsung’s up-and-coming businesses a hard time.

Oppo F21 Pro in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 55,000 – 65,000.

Oppo F21 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

