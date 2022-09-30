Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo A17K price in Pakistan & specs
The Oppo A17K has a 2.3 GHz Octa-Core chipset. The Oppo A17K...
The Oppo f21 Pro is equipped with strong specs to give people what they need. The phone is run by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor (6 nm). The Oppo F21 Pro’s strong chipset is the same one used in the majority of high-end smartphones. The smartphone has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than enough to significantly speed up the Oppo F21 Pro’s processing speed.
So, based on the chipset and RAM size, we may conclude that it is a premium smartphone. The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space. Although the Oppo F21 Pro has ample internal storage, the smartphone has a dedicated slot that enables the user to extend the phone’s storage capacity.
Oppo’s F21 Pro has a quad camera system on the back. The camera system has a 64 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel microscope lens for the Oppo Pro, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The Oppo F21 Pro’s rear camera setup is jam-packed with features that elevate the photography experience. The phone’s selfie camera has a single 32 megapixel sensor and is a separate unit.
The device’s display panel measures 6.43 inches, is made of AMOLED technology, and has a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Oppo F21 Pro boasts an in-display fingerprint reader, making it a secure device to use. The smartphone’s 4500 mAh battery gives Samsung’s up-and-coming businesses a hard time.
The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 55,000 – 65,000.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.