Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

  Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

The Oppo f21 Pro is equipped with strong specs to give people what they need. The phone is run by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor (6 nm). The Oppo F21 Pro’s strong chipset is the same one used in the majority of high-end smartphones. The smartphone has 8 gigabytes of RAM, which is more than enough to significantly speed up the Oppo F21 Pro’s processing speed.

So, based on the chipset and RAM size, we may conclude that it is a premium smartphone. The phone has 128 gigabytes of internal storage space. Although the Oppo F21 Pro has ample internal storage, the smartphone has a dedicated slot that enables the user to extend the phone’s storage capacity.

Oppo’s F21 Pro has a quad camera system on the back. The camera system has a 64 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel microscope lens for the Oppo Pro, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The Oppo F21 Pro’s rear camera setup is jam-packed with features that elevate the photography experience. The phone’s selfie camera has a single 32 megapixel sensor and is a separate unit.

The device’s display panel measures 6.43 inches, is made of AMOLED technology, and has a full HD + resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Oppo F21 Pro boasts an in-display fingerprint reader, making it a secure device to use. The smartphone’s 4500 mAh battery gives Samsung’s up-and-coming businesses a hard time.

Oppo F21 Pro in Pakistan

The Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 55,000 – 65,000.

Oppo F21 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Black, Sunset Orange
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

