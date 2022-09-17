Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan & features

The phone has 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

The intensity sensor may be 2 MP.

It offers a 16 MP camera to capture beautiful selfies.

F21 Pro. The corporation will present us to better and more futuristic features in this smartphone. The new Oppo F21s Pro 5G will soon be available in international markets, competing with other smartphones in its category. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor, which is well-known for its high performance. The Oppo F21s Pro's 8GB RAM provides extra power to various applications when they are operating. Based on the RAM and chipset, we may conclude that it will be a high-end smartphone. Oppo's new F21s Pro 5G comes with 128GB of built-in storage, which is ample for storing a large amount of data. The phone has several additional features, such as a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 77,999/-

Oppo F21s Pro 5G specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight 181 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 SoC GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

