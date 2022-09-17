Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan & features

Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan & features

Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The phone has 6.4-inch AMOLED display.
  • The intensity sensor may be 2 MP.
  • It offers a 16 MP camera to capture beautiful selfies.
Advertisement

F21 Pro. The corporation will present us to better and more futuristic features in this smartphone. The new Oppo F21s Pro 5G will soon be available in international markets, competing with other smartphones in its category. The handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC processor, which is well-known for its high performance. The Oppo F21s Pro’s 8GB RAM provides extra power to various applications when they are operating. Based on the RAM and chipset, we may conclude that it will be a high-end smartphone. Oppo’s new F21s Pro 5G comes with 128GB of built-in storage, which is ample for storing a large amount of data. The phone has several additional features, such as a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G price In Pakistan

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 77,999/-

Oppo F21s Pro 5G specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
DimensionsN/A
Weight181 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 695 SoC
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Also Read

Oppo A17K price In Pakistan & features
Oppo A17K price In Pakistan & features

The device's display screen measures 6.52 inches in size. It has a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 7 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specs
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specs
Russia might send an empty Soyuz to bring the ISS crew home
Russia might send an empty Soyuz to bring the ISS crew home
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story