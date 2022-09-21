Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G will have 5G internet connectivity.

Oppo is going to put the F21s Pro on the market, and it will have 5G internet connectivity. The phone will replace the company’s older model, the F21 Pro.

Oppo’s F21s Pro 5G will soon visit overseas markets to compete with similar phones.

The phone will use the powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC chipset.

The Oppo F21s Pro’s 8GB of RAM will power several apps. The RAM and chipset indicate a high-end smartphone.

Oppo’s new F21s Pro 5G has 128GB of built-in storage, which is plenty.

The phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 77,999/-

Oppo F21s Pro 5G full specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions N/A Weight 181 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 SoC GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen , Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

