Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

  • The Oppo F21s Pro 5G will have 5G internet connectivity.
  • The phone will replace the company’s older model, the F21 Pro.
  • It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels.
Oppo is going to put the F21s Pro on the market, and it will have 5G internet connectivity. The phone will replace the company’s older model, the F21 Pro.

Oppo’s F21s Pro 5G will soon visit overseas markets to compete with similar phones.

The phone will use the powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC chipset.

The Oppo F21s Pro’s 8GB of RAM will power several apps. The RAM and chipset indicate a high-end smartphone.

Oppo’s new F21s Pro 5G has 128GB of built-in storage, which is plenty.

The phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan

The Oppo F21s Pro 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 77,999/-

Oppo F21s Pro 5G full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
DimensionsN/A
Weight181 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 695 SoC
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

