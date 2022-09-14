Oppo F7 price in Pakistan & features

The OPPO F7 is set to be released in Pakistan shortly, so stay tuned if you want to fall in love with this next generation smartphone with updated aesthetics and specifications. The OPPO F7’s design resembles that of Apple because it features the Notch that was first seen on the previously released Apple iPhone X on the top edge of the display. OPPO’s F7 is not only getting the notch, but it also appears that they plan to make the screen extremely broad. In their article, they referred to this as “Super Full Screen,” which indicates that the OPPO F7’s display will be larger than that of its predecessor from the previous year. The display ratio is 19:9, and the resolution

Oppo F7 price in Pakistan

Th oppo f7 price in Pakistan Rs 33000/-

Oppo F7 specs

Build OS Android V8.0 Oreo UI Color OS 4.0 Dimensions 156 x 75.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 158 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Solar Red, Moonlight Silver, Diamond Black ( Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek Helio P60 GPU Mali-G72 MP3 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 16 MP, f/1.8, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 25 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Maps , Gmail, Calendar, Google Talk Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

