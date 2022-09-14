Oppo F7 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
The OPPO F7 is set to be released in Pakistan shortly, so stay tuned if you want to fall in love with this next generation smartphone with updated aesthetics and specifications. The OPPO F7’s design resembles that of Apple because it features the Notch that was first seen on the previously released Apple iPhone X on the top edge of the display. OPPO’s F7 is not only getting the notch, but it also appears that they plan to make the screen extremely broad. In their article, they referred to this as “Super Full Screen,” which indicates that the OPPO F7’s display will be larger than that of its predecessor from the previous year. The display ratio is 19:9, and the resolution

Oppo F7 price in Pakistan

Th oppo f7 price in Pakistan Rs 33000/-

Oppo F7 specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
UIColor OS 4.0
Dimensions156 x 75.3 x 7.8 mm
Weight158 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSolar Red, Moonlight Silver, Diamond Black (
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P60
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologyLTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.2 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2280 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain16 MP, f/1.8, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front25 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Maps, Gmail, Calendar, Google Talk
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

