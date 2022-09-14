Oppo F7 price in Pakistan & features

OPPO F11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
OPPO has started producing the F11 Pro, a high-end mid-range gadget that...
The OPPO F7 is set to be released in Pakistan shortly, so stay tuned if you want to fall in love with this next generation smartphone with updated aesthetics and specifications. The OPPO F7’s design resembles that of Apple because it features the Notch that was first seen on the previously released Apple iPhone X on the top edge of the display. OPPO’s F7 is not only getting the notch, but it also appears that they plan to make the screen extremely broad. In their article, they referred to this as “Super Full Screen,” which indicates that the OPPO F7’s display will be larger than that of its predecessor from the previous year. The display ratio is 19:9, and the resolution
Th oppo f7 price in Pakistan Rs 33000/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|UI
|Color OS 4.0
|Dimensions
|156 x 75.3 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|158 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Solar Red, Moonlight Silver, Diamond Black (
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P60
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|16 MP, f/1.8, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|25 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor, Maps, Gmail, Calendar, Google Talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh
