Oppo has announced that it has become a Premier member of the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF), a nonprofit organisation affiliated with the Linux Foundation.

With the support of O3DF, Oppo will contribute to the development and application of 3D graphics technology for smartphones, as well as increase 3D graphics performance on them by collaborating with other industry experts.

The O3DF was established in 2021 to promote developer collaboration and resource pooling by sponsoring open-source initiatives in 3D graphics, rendering, and game development.

Over 25 leading technology companies, including Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Intel, and Microsoft, have endorsed the O3DF.

Oppo will actively participate in the O3DF’s Governing Board and Technical Advisory Committee as part of its commitment to the organisation.

The O3DE (Open 3D Engine) working group will be formed by the Chinese tech behemoth, and it will focus on adapting and developing the O3DE for mobile platforms.

At GDC in March, OPPO first introduced the ColorOS Ray Tracing 3D Wallpaper, which brought interactive ray tracing to smartphones.

Users can observe how virtual light interacts with virtual environments in real-time to produce shadows, reflections, and other light effects.

According to Hansen Hong, Director of OPPO Software Technology Planning, “Today, 3D graphics technology has become an essential element of modern society, with application domains ranging from visual effects, gaming, and medical imaging to next-generation content like Metaverse.”

“We are excited to join the Open 3D Foundation as a Premier member at this early stage of its development.

Through our collaboration within the Foundation, we are eager to contribute to the Open 3D Engine with mobile platforms as our focus,” Hong continued.

