Oppo K10x price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo K10x smartphone was first detected on Chinese certification systems.

It has a 6.59-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 and is expected to have up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

According to the Oppo K10x pictures, it has an LCD display with a punch-hole in the top-left corner. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities.

The gadget powered by the Snapdragon 695 is expected to have up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Oppo K10x price in Pakistan

Oppo K10x expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,707/-

Oppo K10x full specs

GENERAL Sim Type Dual Sim, GSM+GSM Dual Sim Yes Sim Size Nano SIM Device Type Smartphone Release Date December 21, 2022 (Expected) DESIGN Dimensions 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 195 g DISPLAY Type Colour IPS LCD screen (16M) Touch Yes, with Multitouch Size 6.59 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 120 Hz Aspect Ratio 20:9 PPI ~405 PPI Screen to Body Ratio ~ 87.3% Notch Yes, Punch Hole MEMORY RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Card Slot No CONNECTIVITY GPRS Yes EDGE Yes 3G Yes 4G Yes 5G Yes VoLTE Yes Wifi Yes, with wifi-hotspot Bluetooth Yes, v5.1, A2DP, LE USB Yes, USB-C v2.0 USB Features USB on-the-go, USB Charging EXTRA GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Fingerprint Sensor Yes, Side Face Unlock Yes Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass 3.5mm Headphone Jack Yes CAMERA Rear Camera 64 MP f/1.8 (Wide Angle)

8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)

2 MP f/2.4 (Depth Sensor) with autofocus Features HDR, Panorama Video Recording 4K @ 30fps UHD, 1080p @ 30fps FHD Flash Yes, LED Front Camera Punch Hole 16 MP f/2.4 (Wide Angle) Front Video Recording 1080p @ 30fps FHD TECHNICAL OS Android v12 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU 2.2 GHz, Octa Core Processor Core Details 2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver GPU Adreno 619 Java No Browser Yes MULTIMEDIA Email Yes Music Yes Video Yes FM Radio No Document Reader Yes BATTERY Type Non-Removable Battery Size 5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery Fast Charging 67W Fast charging

