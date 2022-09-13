Oppo K10x price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia X20 price in Pakistan & features
The Oppo K10x smartphone was first detected on Chinese certification systems such as 3C and TENAA in May.
According to the Oppo K10x pictures, it has an LCD display with a punch-hole in the top-left corner. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities.
The Oppo K10x has a 6.59-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412.
The gadget powered by the Snapdragon 695 is expected to have up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
Oppo K10x expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,707/-
|Sim Type
|Dual Sim, GSM+GSM
|Dual Sim
|Yes
|Sim Size
|Nano SIM
|Device Type
|Smartphone
|Release Date
|December 21, 2022 (Expected)
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|Type
|Colour IPS LCD screen (16M)
|Touch
|Yes, with Multitouch
|Size
|6.59 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 120 Hz
|Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|~405 PPI
|Screen to Body Ratio
|~ 87.3%
|Notch
|Yes, Punch Hole
|RAM
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|3G
|Yes
|4G
|Yes
|5G
|Yes
|VoLTE
|Yes
|Wifi
|Yes, with wifi-hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.1, A2DP, LE
|USB
|Yes, USB-C v2.0
|USB Features
|USB on-the-go, USB Charging
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes, Side
|Face Unlock
|Yes
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
|3.5mm Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|64 MP f/1.8 (Wide Angle)
8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)
2 MP f/2.4 (Depth Sensor) with autofocus
|Features
|HDR, Panorama
|Video Recording
|4K @ 30fps UHD, 1080p @ 30fps FHD
|Flash
|Yes, LED
|Front Camera
|Punch Hole 16 MP f/2.4 (Wide Angle)
|Front Video Recording
|1080p @ 30fps FHD
|OS
|Android v12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|CPU
|2.2 GHz, Octa Core Processor
|Core Details
|2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Java
|No
|Browser
|Yes
|Yes
|Music
|Yes
|Video
|Yes
|FM Radio
|No
|Document Reader
|Yes
|Type
|Non-Removable Battery
|Size
|5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery
|Fast Charging
|67W Fast charging
