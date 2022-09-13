Advertisement
Oppo K10x price in Pakistan & specs

Oppo K10x

  • The Oppo K10x smartphone was first detected on Chinese certification systems.
  • It has a 6.59-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 and is expected to have up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The Oppo K10x smartphone was first detected on Chinese certification systems such as 3C and TENAA in May.

According to the Oppo K10x pictures, it has an LCD display with a punch-hole in the top-left corner. The screen supports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The smartphone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities.

The Oppo K10x has a 6.59-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412.

The gadget powered by the Snapdragon 695 is expected to have up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Oppo K10x price in Pakistan

Oppo K10x expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,707/-

Oppo K10x full specs

GENERAL
Sim TypeDual Sim, GSM+GSM
Dual SimYes
Sim SizeNano SIM
Device TypeSmartphone
Release DateDecember 21, 2022 (Expected)
DESIGN
Dimensions164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight195 g
DISPLAY
TypeColour IPS LCD screen (16M)
TouchYes, with Multitouch
Size6.59 inches, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 120 Hz
Aspect Ratio20:9
PPI~405 PPI
Screen to Body Ratio~ 87.3%
NotchYes, Punch Hole
MEMORY
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB
Card SlotNo
CONNECTIVITY
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
3GYes
4GYes
5GYes
VoLTEYes
WifiYes, with wifi-hotspot
BluetoothYes, v5.1, A2DP, LE
USBYes, USB-C v2.0
USB FeaturesUSB on-the-go, USB Charging
EXTRA
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
Fingerprint SensorYes, Side
Face UnlockYes
SensorsAccelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass
3.5mm Headphone JackYes
CAMERA
Rear Camera64 MP f/1.8 (Wide Angle)
8 MP f/2.2 (Ultra Wide)
2 MP f/2.4 (Depth Sensor) with autofocus
FeaturesHDR, Panorama
Video Recording4K @ 30fps UHD, 1080p @ 30fps FHD
FlashYes, LED
Front CameraPunch Hole 16 MP f/2.4 (Wide Angle)
Front Video Recording1080p @ 30fps FHD
TECHNICAL
OSAndroid v12
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 695
CPU2.2 GHz, Octa Core Processor
Core Details2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver
GPUAdreno 619
JavaNo
BrowserYes
MULTIMEDIA
EmailYes
MusicYes
VideoYes
FM RadioNo
Document ReaderYes
BATTERY
TypeNon-Removable Battery
Size5000 mAh, Li-Po Battery
Fast Charging67W Fast charging

