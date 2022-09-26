Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo launches A17 with Helio G35

Oppo launches A17 with Helio G35

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo launches A17 with Helio G35

Oppo launches A17 with Helio G35.

Advertisement
  • Oppo A17 has been officially launched.
  • It has two cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery.
  • In Malaysia, the phone costs MYR 599 (roughly $130) and is available for pre-order.
Advertisement

Over the weekend, the Oppo A17 surfaced in leaks, and it is now official.

The smartphone includes a Mediatek CPU, a large battery, and two cameras, but its main selling point is the texture of the rear panel, which mimics leather.

A 6.56″ LCD with HD+ resolution and a typical 60Hz refresh rate served as the foundation of the Oppo A17.

For the fixed-focus 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera, there is a waterdrop notch. A 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera are on the rear.

The Helio G35 chipset is compatible with the A16, A16s, and A16K. Storage has 64GB, while RAM is 4GB.

Advertisement

The Oppo A17 has two SIM card slots and a micro SD card slot that can accommodate up to 1 TB of additional storage.

The A17’s micro USB connector is used to charge the device’s 5,000 mAh battery. The power key’s integrated fingerprint reader and ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12, are additional attractions.

Lake Blue and Midnight Black are the colors that are offered for the leather back.

Currently, the phone costs MYR 599, or roughly $130, in Malaysia. Although the price in Singapore has not yet been determined, it is also available for pre-order there.

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Oppo A5 price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo A5 price in Pakistan & full specs

The Oppo A5 2020 has a 6.5-inch full HD+ screen, 4 GB...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y15 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo y15 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story