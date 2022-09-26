Oppo launches A17 with Helio G35.

Oppo A17 has been officially launched.

It has two cameras and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

In Malaysia, the phone costs MYR 599 (roughly $130) and is available for pre-order.

Over the weekend, the Oppo A17 surfaced in leaks, and it is now official.

The smartphone includes a Mediatek CPU, a large battery, and two cameras, but its main selling point is the texture of the rear panel, which mimics leather.

A 6.56″ LCD with HD+ resolution and a typical 60Hz refresh rate served as the foundation of the Oppo A17.

For the fixed-focus 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera, there is a waterdrop notch. A 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera are on the rear.

The Helio G35 chipset is compatible with the A16, A16s, and A16K. Storage has 64GB, while RAM is 4GB.

The Oppo A17 has two SIM card slots and a micro SD card slot that can accommodate up to 1 TB of additional storage.

The A17’s micro USB connector is used to charge the device’s 5,000 mAh battery. The power key’s integrated fingerprint reader and ColorOS 12.1, which is based on Android 12, are additional attractions.

Lake Blue and Midnight Black are the colors that are offered for the leather back.

Currently, the phone costs MYR 599, or roughly $130, in Malaysia. Although the price in Singapore has not yet been determined, it is also available for pre-order there.

