Oppo launches Oppo Global Community on its 18th anniversary

Oppo Global Community

  • Chinese tech company Oppo has launched the Oppo Global Community.
  • The Community will be an open ecosystem for all Oppo users to engage, interact, and share information.
  • Users will also be able to talk to experts about their experiences with and thoughts on Oppo’s products and services.
The Chinese tech company Oppo turned 18 yesterday, and to celebrate, the company started the Oppo Global Community.

The Oppo Global Community (community.oppo.com) will be an inclusive and open ecosystem for all Oppo users to engage, interact, and share information.

The Community will also host Oppo’s Product Ambassador Program, O-Chat, and Lifesetter.

The Oppo Product Ambassador Program gives users early access to new products and innovations, while the O-Chat forum allows users to discuss Oppo’s products and technologies. Oppo Lifesetter invites users to share their life stories to inspire others.

Oppo’s goal with the Oppo Global Community is to make it easier for users and tech fans to get information and updates about Oppo and its activities and to talk to Oppo’s experts about their experiences with and thoughts on Oppo’s products and services.

Users will also be able to talk about Oppo’s services and products directly through the Oppo Global Community.

Oppo also revealed that it operates over 2,500 service sites around the world.

From the 10th to the 12th of every month, it will offer exclusive benefits to its users at more than 900 service centres in 24 countries as part of Oppo Service Day. These benefits include repair discounts and free disinfection.

On its 18th anniversary, Oppo released a series of documentaries about its employees and the company’s growth.

