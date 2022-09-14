Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specs
Oppo Reno 6 will be available soon. The Reno5 series was released by a Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The phones were the Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and Reno 5 Pro+.
Reno 6 is being developed by this smartphone behemoth. According to Digital Chat Station, Reno 6 is approaching completion.
Oppo will now launch Reno 6. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.
Oppo’s Reno 6 is a flagship chipset capable of handling high-end specifications. The new phone’s chipset is powered by a 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor.
The Oppo Reno 6 boasts a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
The Oppo Reno 6 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
Oppo Reno 6 Specs
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Aurora, Stellar Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0
