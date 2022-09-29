Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & features.

Oppo Reno9 to launch soon; features fast charging
Oppo Reno9 series may be released in November. Sports MediaTek's Dimensity 8...
One 8GB RAM and 256GB storage edition of the Oppo Reno 9 will be available.
According to rumors, Oppo’s next Oppo Reno 9 smartphone is scheduled to debut in Pakistan on March 22, 2023.
Oppo Reno 9 will be available in several shades of black and blue. The phone’s internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Oppo Reno 9 mobile performance will all be outstanding.
A 50MP triple rear camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera will be part of the Oppo Reno 9 camera configuration.
Oppo Reno 9 will have a screen size of 6.43″ inches, a display that supports up to a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a MediaTek (unconfirmed) chipset, and a GPU.
It will also have a 4500 mAh battery.
The Oppo Reno 9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 77,999.
|Basic Info
|Brand
|Oppo
|Model
|Reno 9 5G – PGBM10
|Released Date
|rumors
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Network
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
|4G Band
|LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G Band
|1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 120Hz Refresh Rate
|Display Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels, 409 PPI
|CAMERA
|Back Camera
|Triple Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | [email protected]
|Front Camera
|Single: 32MP (wide) | [email protected]
|Camera Features
|LED Flash, HDR, Panorama
|BODY
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Color
|Black, Blue, Gold
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|MEMORY
|Internal
|128GB. 256GB Storage
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|BATTERY
|Power
|6000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 60W Battery
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|Radio
|FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
|NFC
|Yes
|OTG
|Yes
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|MORE FEATURES
|Browser
|HTML5
|Sensors
|Fingerprint(under display, optical), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
|Games
|Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Price
|Exp. $420 USD, About 370 EUR
