Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & features.

One 8GB RAM and 256GB storage edition of the Oppo Reno 9 will be available.

According to rumors, Oppo’s next Oppo Reno 9 smartphone is scheduled to debut in Pakistan on March 22, 2023.

Oppo Reno 9 will be available in several shades of black and blue. The phone’s internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Oppo Reno 9 mobile performance will all be outstanding.

A 50MP triple rear camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera will be part of the Oppo Reno 9 camera configuration.

Oppo Reno 9 will have a screen size of 6.43″ inches, a display that supports up to a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a MediaTek (unconfirmed) chipset, and a GPU.

Advertisement

It will also have a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 77,999.

Oppo Reno 9 Specifications

Basic Info Brand Oppo Model Reno 9 5G – PGBM10 Released Date rumors Status Coming Soon Network 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz 4G Band LTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G Band 1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G DISPLAY Type AMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels, 409 PPI CAMERA Back Camera Triple Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | [email protected] Front Camera Single: 32MP (wide) | [email protected] Camera Features LED Flash, HDR, Panorama BODY Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) SIM Dual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Color Black, Blue, Gold PLATFORM OS Android 12 CPU Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 MEMORY Internal 128GB. 256GB Storage RAM 8GB, 12GB Card slot microSDXC BATTERY Power 6000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 60W Battery CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD Radio FM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic NFC Yes OTG Yes Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm Jack Yes GPS Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS MORE FEATURES Browser HTML5 Sensors Fingerprint(under display, optical), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum Messaging SMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail Games Yes, Downloadable and Built-in Available Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Price Exp. $420 USD, About 370 EUR

Also Read Oppo Reno9 to launch soon; features fast charging Oppo Reno9 series may be released in November. Sports MediaTek's Dimensity 8...