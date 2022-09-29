Advertisement
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & features.

One 8GB RAM and 256GB storage edition of the Oppo Reno 9 will be available.

According to rumors, Oppo’s next Oppo Reno 9 smartphone is scheduled to debut in Pakistan on March 22, 2023.

Oppo Reno 9 will be available in several shades of black and blue. The phone’s internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Oppo Reno 9 mobile performance will all be outstanding.

A 50MP triple rear camera and a 32 MP front-facing camera will be part of the Oppo Reno 9 camera configuration.

Oppo Reno 9 will have a screen size of 6.43″ inches, a display that supports up to a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a MediaTek (unconfirmed) chipset, and a GPU.

It will also have a 4500 mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 77,999.

Oppo Reno 9 Specifications

Basic Info
BrandOppo
ModelReno 9 5G – PGBM10
Released Daterumors
StatusComing Soon
Network
2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 MHz
4G BandLTE – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G Band1, 3, 5, 8, 28, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
DISPLAY
TypeAMOLED Display Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch, 120Hz Refresh Rate
Display Size6.67 inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels, 409 PPI
CAMERA
Back CameraTriple Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | [email protected]
Front CameraSingle: 32MP (wide) | [email protected]
Camera FeaturesLED Flash, HDR, Panorama
BODY
Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm (6.32 x 2.89 x 0.30 in)
Weight179 g (6.31 oz)
SIMDual SIM(Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
ColorBlack, Blue, Gold
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 12
CPUOcta-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 1300 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
MEMORY
Internal128GB. 256GB Storage
RAM8GB, 12GB
Card slotmicroSDXC
BATTERY
Power6000 mAh Li-Po Fast Charging 60W Battery
CONNECTIVITY
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Wi-Fi Direct, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
RadioFM Radio: No, USB: microUSB v2.0 Type-C, Music, Alert MP3, Ringtones, Vibration, Polyphonic
NFCYes
OTGYes
LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
GPSYes + A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
MORE FEATURES
BrowserHTML5
SensorsFingerprint(under display, optical), Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass, Color Spectrum
MessagingSMS, MMS, Email, IM, Push Mail
GamesYes, Downloadable and Built-in Available
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
PriceExp. $420 USD, About 370 EUR

 

