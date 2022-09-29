Oppo Reno9 to launch soon; features fast charging.

Oppo Reno9 series may be released in November.

Sports MediaTek’s Dimensity 8 series and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series processors.

The 4,500mAh battery capacity will support UFCS.

The Oppo Reno9 series may be released in November, and the first information about them has just been available.

According to a well-known Chinese source on Weibo, the Oppo Reno9 series, like the Oppo Reno8 family, will use both MediaTek’s Dimensity 8 series and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series CPUs.

China’s new UFCS (Universal Fast Charging Specification), a unified charging standard that, for now, appears to have a 40W maximum, will be used by Oppo and a number of other Chinese manufacturers.

The 4,500mAh battery capacity for the Reno9 series will support UFCS.

Huawei, Vivo, Xiaomi, and other companies that are less well-known in the West but still support the UFCS standard include Angbao Electronics, Lihui Technology, Rockchip, and Silicon Power.

The Reno9 series will thereafter come in an “Everything Red” colorway.

