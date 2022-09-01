Oppo to discontinue including chargers with some models.

Oppo will stop including chargers in “many devices”‘ retail packaging starting in next year.

VP didn’t say which devices would receive lighter packing.

Chargers can be removed from entry-level and mid-range phones for now, but only for ‘entry-level’ phones.

Advertisement

Billy Zhang, Oppo’s VP of International Sales and Services, announced during the European launch of the Oppo Reno8 series that the firm will stop including chargers in “many devices”‘ retail packaging starting in next year.

The VP didn’t say which devices will receive the lighter packing, though.

Here is the complete quotation:

“We will take the charger out of the box in the next year for several products. We have a plan. It’s not that easy for consumers to get access to [SuperVOOC chargers], so we have to keep it in the box. However, as we are expanding our business operations, we are looking to taking chargers out of the box and put them in the store so that our users are able to buy the chargers and continue using them even when they upgrade their devices.”

Although many of Oppo’s rivals have already removed the charger from the box, as they frequently employ USB Power Delivery, you may still use a wide range of first- and third-party chargers.

Furthermore, businesses like Apple and Samsung, in particular, don’t really push the boundaries when it comes to charging speeds, so you can use a 45W or even a 20W charger with several generations of their phones without suffering too much of a performance hit.

Advertisement

Oppo likes to frequently increase the power level of VOOC, however, it is proprietary, thus a new charger is needed.

However, for the time being, we’ll accept their word that they have a plan, and if that plan calls for removing the charger from entry-level and mid-range phones, that should be okay.

For instance, the 80W SuperVOOC support offered by the Reno8 and Reno8 Pro should be adequate for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, although at a lesser power level than the VOOC implementation, Oppo phones do offer USB Power Delivery (e.g. the Reno8 duo only does PD at 18W).

Of course, that might change. As a point of comparison, an 80W SuperVOOC charger costs £40.

Advertisement

Also Read Oppo Reno8 price in Pakistan & specs Oppo will soon put the Reno8 on the market. The smartphone has...