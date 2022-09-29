Pakistanis can now open a bank account through SMS.

The SBP has introduced a new service that enables you to open a bank account from the comfort of your home.

Sending an SMS to *2262# will get you registered, allow you to choose a bank, and grant you a PIN for your account.

The government representative made it clear that women will be given special attention.

Advertisement

A bank account opening might be a real hassle. The prerequisites for opening an account differ between banks, and some tend to ask more questions than others.

If you have a job, it is considerably more difficult because you need extra paperwork to confirm your employment.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a new service, however, that enables you to open a bank account from the comfort of your home.

Even if you don’t have a working internet connection, you can still accomplish this. Through SBP’s new Asaan Mobile Account service, you can now open a bank account by sending an SMS to *2262#.

The aforementioned picture lists each of the necessary stages.

Advertisement

Sending an SMS to the aforementioned code will get you registered, allow you to choose a bank, input your CNIC information, and grant you a PIN for your account.

This demonstrates that any bank can use the capability to open an account, rather than just the State Bank of Pakistan.

Salman Sufi, head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, tweeted the information. He declared:

“Inclusion in financial system should be facilitated for women/transgender citizens, especially those without mobile data. Now simply SMS *2262# and open a bank account without visiting any bank. All you need is your CNIC. Let’s open banking to everyone. Not just a few.”

Although he states that “women and transsexual citizens” should be accommodated, it is important to note that the facility is accessible to everybody.

However, the government representative made it clear that women are given special attention because they frequently experience difficulties when creating bank accounts.

Advertisement

Salman Sufi replied to a user who asked how the bank account will function with regard to verification, deposits, transfers, withdrawals, and other features by saying that everything can be done via SMS.

All via SMS. — Salman Sufi (Wear A Mask To Save Lives) (@SalmanSufi7) September 28, 2022

It will be interesting to see how this service develops and how the general public, particularly women and transgender people, respond to it.

Advertisement

Also Read Court orders to confiscate 13 bank accounts of Suleman Shahbaz Special Court of Central Lahore ordered the confiscation of 13 National Bank...