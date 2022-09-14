Podcasts are now available for Twitter Blue subscribers

The Spaces tab for Twitter has just begun to go out to all users.

Available to Twitter Blue subscribers is the Podcasts function.

Users of Android and the web will need to wait till it launches in the future.

The updated Spaces tab for Twitter has just begun to go out. Also available to Twitter Blue subscribers is the Podcasts function. Through the early access Labs feature of Twitter Blue, iOS users can test out the new interface element. The tab combines recorded and live Spaces and even provides a number of well-known podcasts that you can access right from the app. The well-known Twitter Spaces, which also provide an audio experience via the app, are separate from Twitter’s Podcasts.

Developer Jane Manchun Wong discovered references to the tab in Twitter’s code in March, which prompted Twitter to begin developing a podcast feature. A few months later, the business started testing the interface modification on Android and iOS with a small number of English-speaking users. The tab’s current design includes distinct categories for existing and prospective Spaces as well as a Stations section that categorises podcasts and Spaces according to common themes.

Twitter Blue has since published an update that is accessible to all users of the service. Twitter Podcasts are coming to the platform to improve everyone’s access to audio content. The Spaces function will be in the same button as it. Users have access to things like recorded Spaces material, live audio rooms, podcast episodes from various creators, and themed audio stations.

Along with their Twitter Blue subscriptions, the service will only be accessible to iOS users and is now in the early stages of integration. Users of Android and the web will need to wait till it launches in the future to access the Podcasts.

