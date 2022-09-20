Advertisement
Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10R, on Amazon: Pricing & Specifications

Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10R, on Amazon: Pricing & Specifications

Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10R, on Amazon: Pricing & Specifications

Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10R, on Amazon: Pricing & Specifications

  • Amazon is now pre-ordering OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition.
  • The price to book ahead is Rs 999.
  • The phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
On September 22, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will launch in India. The smartphone is pre-orderable on Amazon before its introduction. It has the same specs as the normal model. SoC, AMOLED screen, 80W quick charging, and more. Let’s examine the particulars.

Amazon is now pre-ordering OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition. Pre-booking price is Rs 999, which will be refunded as Amazon Pay Balance. Customers must finish their purchase between September 22 and September 24 after pre-booking.

Price of OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue

The 8GB+128GB version of the OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition with 80W fast charging will cost Rs 32,999 in India. Most likely, there will only be one way to store data on the device. The price of the special edition OnePlus 10R is Rs 2,000 less than the price of a regular OnePlus 10R.

Specifications for OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. 5000 mAh battery with 80W rapid charging.

The phone will have a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro camera sensor. 16MP selfie and video call camera. The phone comes with Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12.1.

