Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Probably in 2023, Google will release foldable mobile phones
Probably in 2023, Google will release foldable mobile phones

Probably in 2023, Google will release foldable mobile phones

Articles
Advertisement
Probably in 2023, Google will release foldable mobile phones

Probably in 2023, Google will release foldable mobile phones

Advertisement
  • Google is moving production out of China due to geopolitical unrest.
  • It is Taiwan-based Foxconn to manufacture some phones.
  • Google has submitted a patent application for a foldable phone.
Advertisement

Similar to other smartphone manufacturers, Google is moving its production activities out of China due to geopolitical unrest and disruptive facility closures. However, the business will keep using Taiwan-based Foxconn manufacture a few of its phones, perhaps even the anticipated foldable. Yes, you’re correct. According to some recent claims, Google is still developing its foldable smartphone and plans to release it in 2023.

According to additional sources, Google intends to source up to half of its premium phones from Vietnam in 2019. The business will still require China for more difficult production, like as that needed for a foldable phone.

This debunks earlier rumors that claimed Google had shelved or delayed its foldable project. To the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the company has just recently submitted a patent application for the foldable device. According to the patent, the phone may be foldable like a book, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, according to earlier rumors, the upcoming Google foldable phone will have a 5.8-inch outer display, making it narrower and wider than the 6.19-inch screen that the Galaxy Z Fold4 is rumoured to have. The phone will also be known as the Pixel Notepad.

Also Read

Problem in Google Chrome could allow malicious websites to alter your clipboard
Problem in Google Chrome could allow malicious websites to alter your clipboard

User must allow a clipboard writing event to occur on web pages....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan and specifications
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan and specifications
This paneer recipe was Google's most-searched in 2022
This paneer recipe was Google's most-searched in 2022
2022's most Googled world is Wordle
2022's most Googled world is Wordle
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story