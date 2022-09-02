Probably in 2023, Google will release foldable mobile phones

Google is moving production out of China due to geopolitical unrest.

It is Taiwan-based Foxconn to manufacture some phones.

Google has submitted a patent application for a foldable phone.

Similar to other smartphone manufacturers, Google is moving its production activities out of China due to geopolitical unrest and disruptive facility closures. However, the business will keep using Taiwan-based Foxconn manufacture a few of its phones, perhaps even the anticipated foldable. Yes, you’re correct. According to some recent claims, Google is still developing its foldable smartphone and plans to release it in 2023.

According to additional sources, Google intends to source up to half of its premium phones from Vietnam in 2019. The business will still require China for more difficult production, like as that needed for a foldable phone.

This debunks earlier rumors that claimed Google had shelved or delayed its foldable project. To the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the company has just recently submitted a patent application for the foldable device. According to the patent, the phone may be foldable like a book, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, according to earlier rumors, the upcoming Google foldable phone will have a 5.8-inch outer display, making it narrower and wider than the 6.19-inch screen that the Galaxy Z Fold4 is rumoured to have. The phone will also be known as the Pixel Notepad.

