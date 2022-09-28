PTA is changing rules about fixed broadband internet speeds

PTA has changed the rules for fixed broadband internet speeds.

The minimum download speed has been increased by 16 times.

Users must always get 80% of the advertised internet speeds, PTA said.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) changed the rules for fixed broadband internet speeds, which increased the minimum download speed by 16 times.

PTA has also made it a rule that users must always be able to get 80% of the advertised internet speeds.

The “Broadband Quality of Service Regulations, 2014” have been replaced by the “Fixed Broadband Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2022.”

Broadband is basically high-speed internet that can be delivered to homes and businesses through technologies like T1, cable, DSL, and FiOS. But it doesn’t come with mobile data.

PTA changed the rules to take into account both new and old fixed broadband technologies, such as xDSL (Digital Subscriber Line), cable broadband (DOCSIS 3.x), fixed wireless, Fibre to the Home (FTTH), and satellite broadband.

The goal is to get a better estimate of the services that service providers and end users have agreed to.

The new rules say that fixed broadband internet download speeds should be at least 4Mbps (up from 256 kbps) and upload speeds should be at least 2Mbps.

PTA said that “80% of the advertised download speeds should be available at all times to end users. Moreover, PTA will not only conduct QoS surveys and test the quality of services being provided to consumers. However, it will also implement and execute the recurring National Broadband Measurement Program (NBM).”

PTA will distribute pre-configured devices to volunteers.

The results will be available on dedicated servers in authorised locations. PTA officers will check the results.

“Network Service Providers” must transport all internet services equally under the rules.

