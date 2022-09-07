Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon chips for low-priced phones.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 4 Gen 1 are intended for mid-range and low-cost phones.

Immediately following the Snapdragon 8 and 7 Gen 1, we now have something for low-cost phones.

Recent smartphone chipset releases from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (SD6G1) and 4 Gen 1 (SD4G1), are intended for mid-range and low-cost phones, respectively.

Although Qualcomm has not yet released the complete spec sheet, we do know that the SD4G1 is still using the 6 nm node while the SD6G1 is based on TSMC’s 4 nm technology.

Both processors feature eight cores, but the main CPU cores of the SD4G1 are limited to 2.0GHz whereas the main CPU cores of the SD6G1 are capable of 2.2GHz.

Also unmentioned by Qualcomm are the Adreno GPUs built within the CPUs.

Without mentioning the processor it was compared against, Qualcomm has merely stated that the GPU is 35% more powerful than previously and that computational performance has increased by 40%.

Since Qualcomm doesn’t make any other 400-series processors, we assume the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is being compared to the Snapdragon 480/480+ since it has a 15% faster CPU and 10% better GPU.

The 12-bit Spectra Triple image signal processor (ISP) in the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 offers 200MP cameras and native HDR image capture.

Additionally, it makes use of the 7th generation Qualcomm AI Engine to enhance overall effectiveness and performance as well as the bokeh effect and other features.

It is connected via Wi-Fi 6E and contains a 4th generation Snapdragon X62 5G modem.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 also featured an AI Engine from Qualcomm, however, it wasn’t the most recent version.

This chip’s Spectra Triple ISP can handle 108MP cameras and uses Multi-frame Noise Reduction technology to lessen noise.

Due to the Snapdragon X51 5G modem, it also supports 5G, but Wi-Fi 6E is not present.

In around three weeks, Vivo’s iQOO Z6 Lite will make its Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 debut. Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 smartphones will be released in Q1 2023.

