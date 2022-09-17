Realme 10 price In Pakistan & features

It has 8GB of RAM.

The gadget boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.

The back camera has a 50MP sensor.

Advertisement

The first rumours about the upcoming Realme 10 began to appear on the NBTC, BIS, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom certification websites a little more than 8 months after the launch of the Realme 9 series. The RMX3630 model was discovered in several regulators’ databases at the same time, and the Thai NBTC even mentions the device’s naming as Realme 10. This smartphone will also be available in 4G form. The gadget boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Aside from that, the Realme 10 boasts three cameras on the rear. The back camera has a 50MP sensor.

Realme 10 price In Pakistan

The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Also Read Realme 10 Imminent Launch Is Confirmed There may be a new Realme mid-range smartphone series. Check out the...