Realme 10 price In Pakistan & features

Realme 10 Imminent Launch Is Confirmed
There may be a new Realme mid-range smartphone series. Check out the...
The first rumours about the upcoming Realme 10 began to appear on the NBTC, BIS, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom certification websites a little more than 8 months after the launch of the Realme 9 series. The RMX3630 model was discovered in several regulators’ databases at the same time, and the Thai NBTC even mentions the device’s naming as Realme 10. This smartphone will also be available in 4G form. The gadget boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Aside from that, the Realme 10 boasts three cameras on the rear. The back camera has a 50MP sensor.
The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
