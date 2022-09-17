Advertisement
Realme 10 price In Pakistan & features

  • It has 8GB of RAM.
  • The gadget boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen.
  • The back camera has a 50MP sensor.
The first rumours about the upcoming Realme 10 began to appear on the NBTC, BIS, EEC, and Indonesia Telecom certification websites a little more than 8 months after the launch of the Realme 9 series. The RMX3630 model was discovered in several regulators’ databases at the same time, and the Thai NBTC even mentions the device’s naming as Realme 10. This smartphone will also be available in 4G form. The gadget boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Aside from that, the Realme 10 boasts three cameras on the rear. The back camera has a 50MP sensor.

Realme 10 price In Pakistan

The Realme 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 48,999/-

Realme 10 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 810 MT6833
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

