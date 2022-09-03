Realme 5 price in Pakistan & features.

Pakistan recently saw the release of Realme 5. This smartphone has up to 128GB of internal storage and 3/4GB of RAM memory.

The phone has a Snapdragon 665 processor and runs the Android 9 (Pie) operating system. The handheld device has a 13MP front camera and a quad camera arrangement on the back.

This smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery capacity and supports 10W quick charging. The phone will come in Crystal Blue and Purple colors.

Realme 5 price in Pakistan

The Realme 5 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Realme 5 Specifications:

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 9.3 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4 (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps) Front 13 MP, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) 450/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 10W

