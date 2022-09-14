Another smartphone from the firm, the 7i, will be released very soon thanks to smart technology. It appears that the producers will produce all the goods needed for the year. One of the smartphones that will launch alongside its siblings and give customers another economical option is the Realme 7i. The Snapdragon 662 will power Realme’s future Realme 7i smartphone (11nm). The SoC will be combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM to significantly increase the phone’s processing speed. the Realme 7i. The handset will include 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which will allow for the storage of a sizable amount of data for future usage.

Realme 7i price in Pakistan

Realme 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Realme 7i specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI Dimensions 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Dark Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz Refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & full specs Vivo's smart technology Y15C will be available on the market soon. The...