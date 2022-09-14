Advertisement
date 2022-09-14
Realme 7i price in Pakistan & features

Another smartphone from the firm, the 7i, will be released very soon thanks to smart technology. It appears that the producers will produce all the goods needed for the year. One of the smartphones that will launch alongside its siblings and give customers another economical option is the Realme 7i. The Snapdragon 662 will power Realme’s future Realme 7i smartphone (11nm). The SoC will be combined with 8 gigabytes of RAM to significantly increase the phone’s processing speed. the Realme 7i. The handset will include 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which will allow for the storage of a sizable amount of data for future usage.

Realme 7i price in Pakistan

Realme 7i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Realme 7i specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI
Dimensions164.1 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Dark Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz Refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.1, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

