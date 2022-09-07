Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme is releasing a new 9i 5G smartphone.

The smartphone manufacturer is introducing the 9i-series phone.

The handset has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and a 6.66-inch LCD screen.

The forthcoming handset will be a mid-ranger called the Realme 9i 5G.

A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Realme 9i 5G. The smartphone also includes a Dimensity 810.

Under the hood of this smartphone is also an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

The 6.66-inch LCD screen of the Realme 9i 5G sports a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan

Realme 9i 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999/- Realme 9i 5G full specs Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

