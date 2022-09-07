Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan & specs
Nokia is introducing the new Nokia 6310 2021. The phone contains dual...
Realme is releasing a new 9i 5G smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing the 9i-series phone.
The forthcoming handset will be a mid-ranger called the Realme 9i 5G.
A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Realme 9i 5G. The smartphone also includes a Dimensity 810.
Under the hood of this smartphone is also an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.
The 6.66-inch LCD screen of the Realme 9i 5G sports a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.
Realme 9i 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
