Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme 9i 5G

Advertisement
  • Realme is releasing a new 9i 5G smartphone.
  • The smartphone manufacturer is introducing the 9i-series phone.
  • The handset has a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor and a 6.66-inch LCD screen.
Advertisement

Realme is releasing a new 9i 5G smartphone. The smartphone manufacturer is introducing the 9i-series phone.

The forthcoming handset will be a mid-ranger called the Realme 9i 5G.

A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Realme 9i 5G. The smartphone also includes a Dimensity 810.

Under the hood of this smartphone is also an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

The 6.66-inch LCD screen of the Realme 9i 5G sports a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels.

Advertisement

Realme 9i 5G price in Pakistan

Realme 9i 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 44,999/-

Realme 9i 5G full specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement

Also Read

Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan & specs
Nokia 6310 price in Pakistan & specs

Nokia is introducing the new Nokia 6310 2021. The phone contains dual...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specs
Smart sink was meant to wash hands and mobile devices
Smart sink was meant to wash hands and mobile devices
Vivo S16 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Vivo S16 Pro price in Pakistan & features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story