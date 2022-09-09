Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & features.

The C33 from Realme will shortly hit the market. The manufacturer of smartphones is introducing a brand-new phone in its C-series lineup.

The newcomer will be called Realme C33 and will be a cost-effective smartphone. The smartphone will be powered by Unisoc Tiger T612, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones currently on the market (12 nm).

Read more: AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 10 Sept 2022

Under the hood of the upcoming Realme C33 smartphone is an Octa-Core processor running at 1.8 GHz.

This brand-new smartphone, the Realme C33, features a 6.5-inch big-screen display with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

The Realme C33 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Realme C33 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI S
Dimensions164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 25,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

Also Read

Realme launches C33 in India; a budget-friendly phone
Realme launches C33 in India; a budget-friendly phone

Realme C33 will start at $112 and come in three color options....

