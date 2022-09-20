Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs
The phone has the most recent MediaTek Helio P95 SoC and 8GB...
Chinese company Realme produces the C35 smartphone. The company will show off another smartphone in the C-series line.
The phone will be one of the entry-level models in the series. The new phone has been approved by Geekbench. It will be called the Realme C35.
The Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) chipset will run the next smartphone. This is a good chipset for phones in the middle price range.
The phone’s processor is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000mAh.
The resolution of the Realme C35’s 6.6-inch screen is 1080 x 2408.
Realme C35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
