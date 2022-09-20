Advertisement
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Realme C35

  • The Realme C35 will be one of the entry-level models in the C-series line.
  • The phone has been approved by Geekbench for benchmarking purposes.
  • It will have a 6-inch screen and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Chinese company Realme produces the C35 smartphone. The company will show off another smartphone in the C-series line.

The phone will be one of the entry-level models in the series. The new phone has been approved by Geekbench. It will be called the Realme C35.

The Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) chipset will run the next smartphone. This is a good chipset for phones in the middle price range.

The phone’s processor is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000mAh.

The resolution of the Realme C35’s 6.6-inch screen is 1080 x 2408.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Realme C35 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesBurst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
