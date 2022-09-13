Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Google is reported cancelling plans to release new Pixelbook
The C35 smartphone is manufactured by Realme, a Chinese business. The company will also reveal another C-series smartphone.
The smartphone will be one of the entry-level versions in the series. The new smartphone, branded the Realme C35, has been validated by Geekbench.
The Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) processor will power the next smartphone. This is a powerful chipset featured in mid-range smartphones.
The processor on the phone is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.
The Realme C35 sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution.
Realme C35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
