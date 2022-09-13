Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Realme C35 has been validated by Geekbench as a mid-range smartphone.

The processor on the phone is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

It sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution.

The C35 smartphone is manufactured by Realme, a Chinese business. The company will also reveal another C-series smartphone.

The smartphone will be one of the entry-level versions in the series. The new smartphone, branded the Realme C35, has been validated by Geekbench.

The Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) processor will power the next smartphone. This is a powerful chipset featured in mid-range smartphones.

The Realme C35 sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Realme C35 full specs

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Glowing Green, Glowing Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst, Filter , Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

