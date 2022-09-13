Advertisement
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C35

The C35 smartphone is manufactured by Realme, a Chinese business. The company will also reveal another C-series smartphone.

The smartphone will be one of the entry-level versions in the series. The new smartphone, branded the Realme C35, has been validated by Geekbench.

The Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) processor will power the next smartphone. This is a powerful chipset featured in mid-range smartphones.

The processor on the phone is an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.

The Realme C35 sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 1080 x 2408 resolution.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Realme C35 full specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesBurst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
