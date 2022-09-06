Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan & features

Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs
Company representatives earlier affirmed that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master would debut...
Realme is developing a new GT 2 with the moniker Pro Master Edition at the end. Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new GT-series smartphone. The company’s next smartphone will be a flagship device, and it will be released on January 4th of this year. The Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition is a newcomer. The smartphone will be powered by a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (4 nm). The Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition’s chipset indicates that it will be a flagship device. The device features an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 6.7-inch display.
Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gold/Black, Blue, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.5″, PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W
