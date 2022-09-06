Advertisement
date 2022-09-06
Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan & features

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan & features

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan & features

  • Realme GT 2’s going to be paired with a gigantic RAM capacity of 12 gigabytes.
  • Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (4 nm).
  • The device features an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 6.7-inch display.
Realme is developing a new GT 2 with the moniker Pro Master Edition at the end. Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new GT-series smartphone. The company’s next smartphone will be a flagship device, and it will be released on January 4th of this year. The Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition is a newcomer. The smartphone will be powered by a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (4 nm). The Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition’s chipset indicates that it will be a flagship device. The device features an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 6.7-inch display.

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI 3.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGold/Black, Blue, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.5″, PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 65W

Also Read

Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs

Company representatives earlier affirmed that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master would debut...

Catch all the Sci-Tech News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


