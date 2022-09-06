Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan & features

Realme GT 2’s going to be paired with a gigantic RAM capacity of 12 gigabytes.

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (4 nm).

The device features an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 6.7-inch display.

Advertisement

Realme is developing a new GT 2 with the moniker Pro Master Edition at the end. Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is releasing a new GT-series smartphone. The company’s next smartphone will be a flagship device, and it will be released on January 4th of this year. The Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition is a newcomer. The smartphone will be powered by a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (4 nm). The Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition’s chipset indicates that it will be a flagship device. The device features an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 6.7-inch display.

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition specs

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gold/Black, Blue, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.5″, PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 65W

Also Read Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs Company representatives earlier affirmed that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master would debut...