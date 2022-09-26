Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan with Excellent cams

The Realme GT5G has a fast Snapdragon 888 processor and 128GB/256GB storage, no lag, apps load swiftly.

The sensors collect the most light at night, making night photography good.

It’s hard to say if it’s a flagship killer, but it’s better than Realme’s 2017 flagship.

Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan

The Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 68999/-

Realme GT 5G specs

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G Bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800 3G Bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G Bands 1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G LAUNCH Announced 2021, March 04 Status Rumoured BODY Dimensions 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm (Glass) / 9.1 mm (Leather) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) Build Glass front, glass back or eco leather back, plastic frame Sim Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) PLATFORM OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, Realme UI 3.0 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 GPU Adreno 660 MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM Others UFS 3.1 CAMERA Primary 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS Secondary 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm Others HDR, panorama

[email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes Others 24-bit/192kHz audio COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Others Fast charging 65W, 100% in 35 min (advertised)