Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan with Excellent cams

  • The Realme GT5G has a fast Snapdragon 888 processor and 128GB/256GB storage, no lag, apps load swiftly.
  • The sensors collect the most light at night, making night photography good.
  • It’s hard to say if it’s a flagship killer, but it’s better than Realme’s 2017 flagship.
The Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan is affordable and boasts a fast Snapdragon 888 chipset. 8/12GB RAM makes multitasking easy. 128GB/256GB UFS 3 storage is quick. No lag, apps load swiftly. Moderate animations smooth up app loading. Excellent cams. The sensors collect the most light at night, making night photography good. The 4500 mAh battery lasts a whole day. Realme GT5G is decent overall. It’s hard to say if it’s a flagship killer, but it’s better than Realme’s 2017 flagship.

Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan

The Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 68999/-

Realme GT 5G specs

NETWORK
TechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G BandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2, CDMA 800
3G BandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G Bands1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G Bands1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
LAUNCH
Announced2021, March 04
StatusRumoured
BODY
Dimensions158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm (Glass) / 9.1 mm (Leather)
Weight186 g (6.56 oz)
BuildGlass front, glass back or eco leather back, plastic frame
SimDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
TypeSuper AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~85.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
PLATFORM
OSAndroid 11, upgradable to Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680
GPUAdreno 660
MEMORY
Card slotNo
Internal128GB/8GB RAM, 256GB/12GB RAM
Others
  • UFS 3.1
CAMERA
Primary64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesDual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
Secondary16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm
Others
SOUND
LoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
Others
  • 24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMS
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
FEATURES
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Others
  • Fast charging 65W, 100% in 35 min (advertised)

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023 price in Pakistan & have rapid-charging 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi released Redmi Note 11 pro in 2018. Now, reports say the...

