Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan with Excellent cams

The Realme GT 5G price in Pakistan is affordable and boasts a fast Snapdragon 888 chipset. 8/12GB RAM makes multitasking easy. 128GB/256GB UFS 3 storage is quick. No lag, apps load swiftly. Moderate animations smooth up app loading. Excellent cams. The sensors collect the most light at night, making night photography good. The 4500 mAh battery lasts a whole day. Realme GT5G is decent overall. It’s hard to say if it’s a flagship killer, but it’s better than Realme’s 2017 flagship.