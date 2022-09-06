Advertisement
  • Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan & features
  • Powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC chipset.
  • A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Realme GT Master Edition.
  • The device boasts a large 6.4-inch screen and will give the user full HD.
A new FT Master from Realme is being released with the name Edition at the end. Realme is reportedly working on a new device, which is anticipated to be the company’s camera-focused phone. The upcoming phone, whose model number will be RMX3366, is strikingly similar to an Oppo Reno phone. The brand-new device will be known as Realme GT Master Edition. Powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC chipset, the next smartphone. This processor’s smartphone will offer the user effective outcomes. A 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone. The device boasts a large 6.4-inch screen and will give the user full HD.

Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan

Realme GT Master Edition price in Pakistan is Rs. 76,999/-

Realme GT Master Edition specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions159.2 x 73.5 x 8.0 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, White, Aurora
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 670 Prime + 3 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 670 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 670 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable (2+ Gbps DL)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 33 min (advertised)

Also Read

Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs
Realme GT2 Explorer Master Price in Pakistan & Specs

Company representatives earlier affirmed that the Realme GT2 Explorer Master would debut...

