Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on 16 Sept; details.

  • Realme GT Neo 3T will go on sale in India on September 16 at 12:30 pm IST.
  • The phone will use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC as the international version.
  • The device will support 80W fast charging.
Realme announced today that the Realme GT Neo 3T will make its debut in India on September 16 at 12:30 pm IST.

In June of this year, the smartphone received a global unveiling. A Realme GT Neo 3T home page for the Indian market recently went live, confirming that the device will offer 80W fast charging.

The Shenzhen-based company has confirmed on its web page that the Indian version will use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC as the international version.

The phone’s rear panel has a “race flag” pattern on it.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will go on sale in India on September 16 at 12:30 IST, according to the Shenzhen-based smartphone company’s Twitter announcement.

It was recently revealed on a landing page created specifically for the Indian version of the phone that the device will support 80W fast charging.

Now that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC will power the Realme GT Neo 3T, the company has modified the landing page to reflect this.

Additionally, the phone will have 5G connectivity. According to the landing page, the company will be unveiling more features of the smartphone in the coming days.

Realme will release the refresh rate of the display on September 10, while the cooling system’s specifics will be revealed on September 12, and the phone’s camera specifications will be revealed on September 13.

The rear panel has a “race flag” motif, claims the firm.

Recall that the Realme GT Neo 3T was officially unveiled in June. The 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED screen on the phone’s international model has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The firm states that the display has a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. Support for HDR10+ is another feature. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, an Adreno 650 GPU, and 8GB of RAM power the device.

With a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, the smartphone has a triple-back camera configuration.

The phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front. The 5,000mAh battery on the Realme GT Neo 3T’s worldwide version supports 80W fast charging.

 

